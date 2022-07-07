Aneri Vajani is currently busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Cape Town, South Africa. For the unversed, the actress is one of the contestants in the show. Ever since the makers started shooting for KKK 12, the contestants have been sharing some interesting pictures and videos from the sets of the Rohit Shetty show.
KKK 12: Aneri Vajani Opens Up About Her Friendship With Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair, Faisu & Shivangi Joshi
Interestingly, some contestants also found friends for life on the sets of the show. Aneri Vajani, who was last seen in Anupamaa, said that she had some amazing moments on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. In an interview with ETimes TV, Aneri said, "I've made memories and overcome fears and that's most important to me. Yes, winning is important too but I can't change my nature of being the way I am. It's been a memorable journey."
Aneri Vajani bonded well with Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh and Shivangi Joshi on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She praised them for their behaviour. The actress said, "I've bonded effortlessly with Sriti Jha. Unke saath bina kisi effort ke saath dosti hui hai. I am very happy to have found a friend like her on the show and have her in my life. Jannat is again a sweet girl, Shivangi is amazing. Mr Faisu is such a sweetheart. Despite being such a big influencer, he's so humble. He doesn't have any attitude."
For the unversed, Aneri quit Anupamaa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Earlier, she gave a hint about her comeback in Anupamaa. Let us tell you, she played the role of Malavika Kapadia AKA Mukku in the Star Plus show. Coming back to KKK 12, the show also has Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Chetna Pande and others as contestants.
- Kajal Pisal Quits Sirf Tum To Appear As Wild Card Participant In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty Calls It Expensive Show; Says Its Budget Has Nothing To Do With Him
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Erika Packard Opens Up On Her Eviction; Says Jannat Zubair Will Make It To The Finale
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Episode 2 Highlights: Erika Packard Gets Eliminated From The Rohit Shetty Show
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Here’s Who Won The Stunts & Got Fear Funda; First Episode Impresses Fans
- KKK 12: Aneri Vajani Says People Will Be Shocked To See Her In The Show; Adds 'Flower Nahi Fire Hu Main'
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Host Rohit Shetty Returns With 14 New Khiladis To Amp Up The Action In Cape Town
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat Reveals He Has Been Bitten By A Crab And A Pig
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik Talks About Her Biggest Fear; Says She Wants To Look Stylish Every Day
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestant Rajiv Adatia: I Want To Make My Fans And Rohit Shetty Proud
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair Reveals How She Got Nickname ‘Chhota Packet, Bada Dhamaka’ In The Show
- Anupamaa: Aneri Vajani Reacts To Fans’ Request To See Her Again As Mukku; Actress Says ‘Never Say Never’