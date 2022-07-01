Recently, while talking to Indian Express, Aneri spoke about her journey in the show. She said that people will be shocked to see her in the show and mentioned Pushpa film dialogue, "Flower nahi fire hu main."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to hit the television screens soon. Like every season, this year too, the makers have roped in interesting set of contestants. Aneri Vajani, who was last seen in Anupamaa, will be seen showing off her adventurous side in the show.

Aneri mentioned that there is not even one bit of her body that hasn't been injured. The actress is proud of herself as she completed all her tasks.

The Beyhadh actress said that before flying to Cape Town, her mantra was 'nahi hoga to abort kar lungi (If she can't perform a task, she will abort)'. But when she was on the sets, she got motivated to do better. She said that seeing her co-contestants doing so well and with host Rohit Shetty pushing them to their limits, she was amazed at herself.

She said that not many people had many expectations of her, and added that people will be surprised to see her performing tasks in the show.

Aneri said, "Winning and losing is a different thing, I have managed to do all my tasks, and quite well. People will be shocked to see me on the show. Flower nahi fire hu main. I am proud of what I did, and people who thought I would fail, will message and apologise to me."

The Anupamaa actress said that she can't do things for camera. Since this is her first non-fiction show, she called it new and very different experience. She added that KKK 12 has been a mixed bag for her.

Coming to fiction, till now, the actress has essayed quite realistic roles and is happy that makers offer her strong roles. When asked if she is okay playing a TV bahu, she said, "As an actor, I want to experience every emotion. When I get married, I know for a fact that I would be a typical bahu. So, I think as an actor, I can pursue that side someday."