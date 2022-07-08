The first episode of Koffee With Karan 7 featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as guests was streamed on Disney+ Hotstar yesterday night (July 7). Well, as we expected, the premiere episode of the Karan Johar show grabbed everyone's eyeballs for various reasons. Right from the first night after the wedding and sex playlist to mimicking artists and talking about their respective spouses, the first episode turned out to be a bold one for their viewers.
Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh Praises Urfi Javed For Her Fashion Sense; Calls Her A ‘Fashion Icon’
Interestingly, the Indian TV industry's new fashion sensation Urfi Javed's name was also mentioned during the episode. During the rapid-fire segment, Karan Johar asked Ranveer Singh "whose nightmare it would be to repeat an outfit too quickly," to which Ranveer answered, "Urfi Javed." When Karan reverted saying, "Cause she is in new cuts," Ranveer said, "yeah, she is a fashion icon."
Well, it must have been a proud moment for Urfi Javed as well as her fans as Bollywood celebs are also noticing her unique fashion sense. For the unversed, Urfi always grabs everyone's attention by wearing some unique clothes made of several things such as garbage bags, wire, jute sacks and so on. She indeed sets the internet on fire. Interestingly, many people criticize her for her fashion sense, but she is not affected by the comments.
After Ranveer's comment, fans are eager to know Urfi Javed's reaction to it. Talking about the actress, she has acted in shows such as Chandra Nandini, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Daayan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and so on. She was also a part of the web series Puncch Beat 2. Urfi had also participated in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 as a contestant.
