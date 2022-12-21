KRK Tells Devoleena Bhattacharjee 'He's 1000 % Better Than Shahnawaz Sheikh'. She Says ‘Bhabhi Jaan Ka...’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and KRK engaged in a fun-filled banter on Twitter, leaving the internet in splits. After the self-proclaimed wished the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress on her wedding but said that he is '1000 percent better than Shahnawaz Sheikh', the latter responded to him with quirky reply. Wondering what Devoleena said on Twitter? Read on to know.

KRK ASKS DEVOLEENA WHY SHE REJECTED HIM

Yesterday, KRK shared a tweet about Devoleena Bhattacharjee, stating that she was all set to tie the knot with her Saathiya co-star Vishal Singh but ended up marrying Shahnawaz. He claimed that 'something big happened between the two'.

"Till 6 days ago #Develeena was all set to marry with #Vishal. But today she got married with #shahnawazsheikh! Why? Means something big happened between Vishal and Devoleena," his tweet read.

Devoleena responded to KRK, telling him that he is 'too funny'. She tweeted, "You are toooo Funny KRK. Anyway have a good day."

KRK extended his warm wishes to Devoleena but claimed that he is '1000 percent better' than her husband Shahnawaz Shaikh. The former Bigg Boss contestant asked her why she rejected him and married Shahnawaz.

"Hey congratulations for marriage and future married life. But trust me I am 1000% better than Shahnawaz Shaikh. Aapne Mujhe reject Kyon kiya," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Devoleena came up with an epic reply as she responded to KRK in her own way. The TV diva posted a quirky reply, tickling the funny bone of the netizens on Twitter. She said that she wanted the 'best' husband for her, adding that she never wishes to hurt KRK's wife's heart.

"Kyonki mujhe 1000% better nahi mere liye best cahiye tha. Aur bhabhi jaan ki dil nahi dukha sakti thi na main," Devoleena tweeted. Check out her witty tweet right here!

What do you have to say about Devoleena and KRK's Twitter banter?