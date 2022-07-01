Kapil Sharma, who is currently on a US-Canada tour with his team, shared a fun video on his Instagram in which Krushna Abhishek is seen dancing to 'Chalo Ishq Ladaaye.' The comedian and The Kapil Sharma show members have been sharing several fun pictures and videos from their tour online.

After performing to a houseful audience in Vancouver on June 25, Kapil announced that their next stop is going to be Toronto. Meanwhile, in the video shared by Sharma, a happy Krushna Abhishek is seen dancing to his mama Govinda's iconic song while Kiku Sharda and others were also spotted in the clip, clapping and cheering for Krushna.

The video was later shared by Krushna as well on his Instagram with the following caption: “The fabulous show deserved a fantastic afterparty , so here we are letting our hair down. Thanks to DJ @kapilsharma I couldn't stop dancing. My childhood moves from my mama's songs-@govinda_herono1 love and respect always .thanks #vancouver @pinkcatfilms” Check out the video below:

It must be noted that Krushna and Govinda’s strained relationship has garnered a lot of media attention for a while now. More recently, media. Krushna apologised to his uncle during an interview and Govinda also said in a statement, 'You are always forgiven’.

Kapil’s international tour has been making a lot of headlines as he has been sharing many interesting tit-bids from his shows on social media. The comedian was also seen singing late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's hit song 295. He even paid tribute to KK, Deep Sandhu and Sandeep Singh Sandhu on the tour. For the uninitiated, the TKSS team wrapped up the second season of the show recently, with the team of JugJugg Jeeyo gracing the finale episode.