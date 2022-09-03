Yes, you read it right! Shraddha Arya shared a video in which she revealed that Manit had two flats and the latter spoke about the tough time he had to face due to the property. He also made some shocking revelations!

Recently, Noida Supertech Twin Towers were in the news. The towers were demolished because of serious violations of building codes and it was widely discussed on social media by netizens. But did you know that Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura had two flats in the twin towers?

Manit revealed that he is glad that 70 per cent of the amount that was invested by him was returned by the government and he thanked the Supreme Court for taking the stand.

Manit said, "I got much less, not even 70 per cent, it was much less than the market value but I am happy that whatever we invested a major chunk of it came back. It was a difficult time. I am happy that the Supreme Court actually took a stand."

When Shraddha asked if he watched the demolition, he said that he didn't watch it, but somebody sent him the video. He added that they have a chat group about the twin towers.

When asked about the reason for demolition, he said, "The distance between both the towers was 12 metres. It was supposed to be 20 metres. Also, the land belonged to other blocks and the builders did not take permission before constructing the twin towers. It was made without permission."