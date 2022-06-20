Kundali Bhagya: Shakti Gets Injured While Performing Stunt; Hopes Fans Will Enjoy Watching Him In New Avatar

The actor is excited about his entry in the show and spoke about the same. He said that although he had an option of using a body double, he wanted to do it himself and the thrilling stunt made him happy.

Shakti Arora, who became a household name with Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, is making his comeback to television after three years with Kundali Bhagya. The actor had recently shared his excitement of joining the cast. Recently, the actor performed an aerial stunt for a sequence in the show.

Shakti was quoted by IANS as saying, "In TV shows, we rarely get a chance to perform stunts, so when this opportunity came up, especially for my entry sequence, I just couldn't say no. I had the option of using a body double, but I really wanted to do it by myself. I have been wanting to do a real action sequence for a while now and this thrilling stunt really made me happy."

While shooting for an acrobatic entry in the show, he got injured. However, he continued to shoot without stopping it midway.

He said, "I did suffer a small setback while shooting when I bruised my knee, but I didn't want to halt the shoot midway and hence, I continued. I visited the doctor post wrap up and he said that it wasn't anything major and the injury should heal soon."

Although he mentioned that it was challenging to complete the entire sequence, he said it is an experience of a lifetime for him.

Shakti is sure that the role will be a great challenge for him, as it is the kind of role that he hasn't played till now. The actor concludes by saying that he hopes fans will enjoy watching him in this new avatar and character.