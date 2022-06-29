Recently, Niya and Sonal spoke about their characters and their dramatic entry in the show. The duo's entry is supposed to bring new twists in the show.

Recently, Kundali Bhagya underwent major change. Dheeraj Dhoopar exited and Shakti Arora entered the Zee TV's show. Although fans are excited about the new storyline, they are upset with Dheeraj's exit. Meanwhile, apart from Shakti, two other actresses- Sonal Vengurlekar and Niya Sharma, made dramatic entry in the show. While Niya plays the role of Nidhi Hinduja, who is Arjun's fiancé, a rich, vivacious girl, Sonal Vengurlekar is playing the role of Anjali Hinduja, Nidhi's elder sister. The two rich sisters try to stay in the good books of Arjun and their hidden agenda behind it is something that will keep viewers intrigued in the upcoming episodes.

Talking about her entry, Niya was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on Indian television, and being a part of it is a huge honour for me. I am sure the viewers will enjoy the upcoming twists and turns brought about by Nidhi and Anjali's entries. To be honest, I am really happy to be back on TV after three years. Nidhi is quite a unique character; she is a rich and cheerful girl who is madly in love with Arjun. She has quite a few layers as well and I am sure viewers will be intrigued to know more about her. It is a challenging role and I truly hope the audience enjoys watching me on the small screen once again in this fresh, new avatar."

On the other hand, Sonal is also excited about her entry and said that her character is different and has a lot of layers. The actress is sure that the audience will enjoy seeing her in such a unique role.Sonal said that she is glad to be a part of a show like Kundali Bhagya, which is loved and appreciated by the audience so much.

Talking about her role, the actress revealed, "Anjali is a really positive and caring girl. She feels that Arjun is the ideal husband who will keep her sister happy. I must add that I have worked with Zee TV in the past and it feels like a homecoming for me. Though joining a show midway is always a challenge because the viewers are already accustomed to certain characters, however, new faces always bring about changes in the storyline and that's what Anjali is all set to do. I hope the audience likes me in this new avatar and showers their love on our show."

Are you excited about the upcoming twists in the show?

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.