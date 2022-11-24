Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Reclaims Top Spot; Bigg Boss 16 Emerges As Most-Viewed Non-Fiction Show

The latest BARC ratings for Week 46 are out and Anupamaa has once again grabbed the top spot on the TRP list by beating Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly’s hit drama had lost its first position earlier but has regained its numero uno spot as it witnessed a huge surge in its ratings.

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi experienced a huge drop in TRP ratings and are no longer among the top 10 shows. On the other hand, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 emerged as the most-viewed non-fiction show followed by Sony TV’s Indian Idol 13. It must be noted that Bigg Boss 16 is performing way better than its previous seasons and has occupied the eighth spot this week.

Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, GHKPM & Imlie

In Week 46, Anupamaa regained its first place while Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin occupied the second place and Imlie is at third place. The Star Plus shows have managed to get 3.2, 2.8, and 2.3 ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Faltu

Meanwhile, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Akash Ahuja and Niharika Chouksey's newly launched drama occupied the fourth and fifth place with 2.2 ratings each.

Top 6-10 Shows - YHC, Pandya Store & Bigg Boss 16

Star Plus shows Yeh Hai Chahatein and Pandya Store are in the sixth and seventh positions with 2.1 and 2.0 ratings, followed by Big Boss 16, Kumkum Bhagya, and Indian Idol at eighth to tenth places with 1.8 ratings each.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 garnered a rating of 0.4 while SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah managed to get 1.7 ratings.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV, and SAB TV are the top three channels while other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat, and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.