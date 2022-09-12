Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie Retains Its 4th Place; Kumkum Bhagya Replaces Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

The latest TRP ratings for the Week 35 (August 27-September 2, 2022) are out. Top 5 shows have retained their places on the BARC chart. While Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has witnessed a big drop and is out of the chart, Kumkum Bhagya has made a re-entry. Naagin 6 has retained its tenth place. There are no changes among channels- Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV have topped the chart. Take a look at top 10 shows and 7 Channels that are rocking the BARC chart.
Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, GHKPM & YHC
Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their top three places. The Star Plus' shows have managed to get 3.0, 2.5 and 2.2 ratings, respectively.
Imlie & YRKKH
Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have managed to retain their third and fourth places. The Star Plus' shows have managed to get 2.0 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.
Top 6-10 Shows: BCHD, Kumkum Bhagya & Naagin 6
Banni Chow Home Delivery has occupied the sixth place followed by Kundali Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, Kumkum Bhagya and Naagin 6 at the seventh to tenth places with 1.9, 1.8 1.8 1.7 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.
Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan Hints At New Twists, Reveals 'Bigg Boss Will Play His Own Game'
Other Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart
Other popular shows that are not on TRP chart are- Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Udaariyaan, Star Plus' Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and Pandya Store and SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. while KKK 12 has managed to get 1.5, other shows have fetched 1.6 TRP ratings each, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.
