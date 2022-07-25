The latest TRP ratings for Week 28 (July 9-July 15, 2022) are out. Anupamaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 have retained their top 2 spots. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a jump, Imlie and Naagin 6 have witnessed a big drop and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar is struggling to return to top 10 slot. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, KKK 12 & YHC
Anupamaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their first three places. The show has managed to get 3.0, 2.4 and 2.2 ratings, respectively.
YRKKH & GHKPM
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to jump to the fourth place, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has dropped to the fifth place. The Star Plus' shows have managed to get 2.1 ratings each.
Top 6-10 Shows- Bhagya Lakshmi, BCHD & Imlie
Bhagya Lakshmi has managed to occupy the sixth place with 2.0 ratings, followed by Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Banni Chow Home Delivery and Imlie at sixth to tenth places with, 2.0, 2.0, 1.9 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.
Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows
While Star Plus' Pandya Store, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 1.4, 1.5 and 0.4 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's DID Super Moms and Radha Mohan have managed to get 1.4 and 1.2 ratings.Colors TV shows- Naagin 6, Udaariyaan, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Parineetii have managed to get 1.7, 1.4, 0.4, 0.7, 1.1, 0.5 and 1.3 ratings, respectively.
Other Popular Shows
Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has managed to get 0.6 ratings; SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa have managed to get 1.6 and 0.2 TRP ratings, respectively.
Erica Fernandes Talks About Shaheer Sheikh's Daughter; Calls Her Doll-Ball
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.
- Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Makes Smashing Entry; Naagin 6 & Imlie Witness A Big Drop
- Latest TRP Ratings: Bhagya Lakshmi At 3rd Place; Naagin 6 Returns To Top 5 & Ravivaar With Star Parivaar Out
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Returns To 2nd Spot; Ravivaar With Star Parivaar Witnesses Drop
- Latest TRP Ratings: Ravivaar With Star Parivaar Makes It To 2nd Spot; Naagin 6 Drops To 10th
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses Major Jump; Banni Chow Home Delivery Slips
- Latest TRP Ratings: Banni Chow Home Delivery Makes Smashing Entry; Naagin 6 Struggling To Re-Enter Top 10
- Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie Witnesses A Drop; Naagin 6 Out Of Top 10
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Jumps To 2nd Spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Returns To Top 10
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jumps To 2nd Place; Udaariyaan Replaces Bhagya Lakshmi
- Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie & Naagin 6 Retain Places; Bhagya Lakshmi & Kundali Bhagya Enter Top 10
- Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie & Naagin 6 Retain Their Places; Superstar Singer Replaces Parineetii
- Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 6 Witnesses A Jump; Parineetii & Udaariyaan Re-Enter Top 10