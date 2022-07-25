Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, KKK 12 & YHC

Anupamaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their first three places. The show has managed to get 3.0, 2.4 and 2.2 ratings, respectively.

YRKKH & GHKPM

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to jump to the fourth place, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has dropped to the fifth place. The Star Plus' shows have managed to get 2.1 ratings each.

Top 6-10 Shows- Bhagya Lakshmi, BCHD & Imlie

Bhagya Lakshmi has managed to occupy the sixth place with 2.0 ratings, followed by Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Banni Chow Home Delivery and Imlie at sixth to tenth places with, 2.0, 2.0, 1.9 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

While Star Plus' Pandya Store, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 1.4, 1.5 and 0.4 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's DID Super Moms and Radha Mohan have managed to get 1.4 and 1.2 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Colors TV shows- Naagin 6, Udaariyaan, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Parineetii have managed to get 1.7, 1.4, 0.4, 0.7, 1.1, 0.5 and 1.3 ratings, respectively.

Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has managed to get 0.6 ratings; SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa have managed to get 1.6 and 0.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.