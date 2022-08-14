Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Drops To 4th Place; Ravivaar With Star Parivaar Returns To Top 10

The latest TRP ratings for the week 31 (July 30- August 5, 2022) are out. While Anupamaa has retained its first place, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has slipped to the fourth place. Ravivaar With Star Parivaar has returned to top 10 and has replaced Naagin 6 on the BARC chart. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen improvement in its ratings. Among channels, there are no changes- Star Plus has retained top slot. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, GHKPM & YHC
While Anupamaa has retained its first place with 3.2 ratings, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is at the second place with 2.4 ratings and Yeh Hai Chahatein is at the third places with 2.3 ratings.
KKK 12 & Imlie
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has dropped to the fourth place and Imlie has jumped to the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.0 ratings each.
Top 6-10 Shows: BCHD, YRKKH & RVSP
Banni Chow Home Delivery has managed to occupy the sixth place with 2.0 ratings, followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya, RWSP and Kumkum Bhagya at sixth to tenth places with, 2.0, 2.0, 1.9 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.
Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows
While Star Plus' Pandya Store and Kabhi Khabhie Ittefaq Se have grabbed 1.5 and 1.2 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi and Radha Mohan have managed to get 1.8 and 1.2 ratings.Colors TV shows- Udaariyaan, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Parineetii have managed to get 1.3, 0.4, 0.8, 1.2, 0.5 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.
Other Popular Shows
Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has managed to get 0.5 ratings; SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa have managed to get 1.8 and 0.2 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.
- Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi Slips To 3rd Spot; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses A Big Drop
- Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Retains 2nd Place; Imlie Witnesses A Jump & Naagin Re-Enters Top 10
- Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Retains 2nd Place; YRKKH Witnesses A Jump & Naagin 6 Out Of Top 10
- Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Makes Smashing Entry; Naagin 6 & Imlie Witness A Big Drop
- Latest TRP Ratings: Bhagya Lakshmi At 3rd Place; Naagin 6 Returns To Top 5 & Ravivaar With Star Parivaar Out
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Returns To 2nd Spot; Ravivaar With Star Parivaar Witnesses Drop
- Latest TRP Ratings: Ravivaar With Star Parivaar Makes It To 2nd Spot; Naagin 6 Drops To 10th
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses Major Jump; Banni Chow Home Delivery Slips
- Latest TRP Ratings: Banni Chow Home Delivery Makes Smashing Entry; Naagin 6 Struggling To Re-Enter Top 10
- Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie Witnesses A Drop; Naagin 6 Out Of Top 10
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Jumps To 2nd Spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Returns To Top 10
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jumps To 2nd Place; Udaariyaan Replaces Bhagya Lakshmi