Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Drops To 4th Place; Ravivaar With Star Parivaar Returns To Top 10

Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, GHKPM & YHC

While Anupamaa has retained its first place with 3.2 ratings, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is at the second place with 2.4 ratings and Yeh Hai Chahatein is at the third places with 2.3 ratings.

KKK 12 & Imlie

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has dropped to the fourth place and Imlie has jumped to the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.0 ratings each.

Top 6-10 Shows: BCHD, YRKKH & RVSP

Banni Chow Home Delivery has managed to occupy the sixth place with 2.0 ratings, followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya, RWSP and Kumkum Bhagya at sixth to tenth places with, 2.0, 2.0, 1.9 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

Advertisement Advertisement

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

While Star Plus' Pandya Store and Kabhi Khabhie Ittefaq Se have grabbed 1.5 and 1.2 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi and Radha Mohan have managed to get 1.8 and 1.2 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Colors TV shows- Udaariyaan, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Parineetii have managed to get 1.3, 0.4, 0.8, 1.2, 0.5 and 1.5 ratings, respectively.

Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has managed to get 0.5 ratings; SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa have managed to get 1.8 and 0.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.