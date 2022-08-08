Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi Slips To 3rd Spot; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses A Big Drop


The latest TRP ratings for the week 30 (July 23- July 29, 2022) are out. While Anupamaa has retained its first place Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has slipped to the third place. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a big drop and Banni Chow Home Delivery is back at top 5. Among channels, Star Plus and Colors TV have retained their top two spots. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.

Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, YHC & KKK 12

While Anupamaa has retained its first place with 2.9 ratings, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 have occupied the second and third places with 2.3 and 2.2 ratings, respectively.

GHKPM & BCHD

While Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin retained its fourth place, Banni Chow Home Delivery has occupied the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.1 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows- Imlie, Naagin 6 & YRKKH

Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the sixth place with 2.0 ratings, followed by Kumkum Bhagya, Imlie, Naagin 6 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at sixth to tenth places with, 2.0, 2.0, 1.9 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

Star Plus, Zee TV & Colors' Popular Shows

While Star Plus' Pandya Store, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and Kabhi Khabhie Ittefaq Se have grabbed 1.4, 1.6 and 1.0 ratings, respectively; Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi and Radha Mohan have managed to get 1.9 and 1.2 ratings.

Colors TV shows- Udaariyaan, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Swarna Ghar, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan and Parineetii have managed to get 1.4, 0.4, 0.8, 1.3, 0.6 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has managed to get 0.5 ratings; SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa have managed to get 1.7 and 0.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.

Published On August 8, 2022

