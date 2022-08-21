Latest TRP Ratings: Ravivaar With Star Parivaar Witnesses A Big Jump; Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Drops To 8th Spot

The latest TRP ratings for the week 32 (August 6- August 12, 2022) are out. While Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein have retained their first two places, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has witnessed a big drop. Ravivaar With Star Parivaar has returned to the third place. Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have been replaced by Bhagya Lakshmi and Naagin 6 on the BARC chart.

Among channels, Star Plus has retained top slot and Colors has dropped to the third place. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.

Top 3 Shows: Anupamaa, GHKPM & RWSP

Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein have retained their first two places with 3.0 and 2.4 ratings. Ravivaar With Star Parivaar has managed to occupy the third places with 2.2 ratings.

YHC & YRKKH



While Yeh Hai Chahatein has dropped to the fourth place with 2.2 ratings, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the fifth place with 2.0 ratings.

Banni Chow Home Delivery has retained its sixth place with 2.0 ratings, followed by Imlie, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Bhagya Lakshmi and Naagin 6 at sixth to tenth places with, 2.0, 2.0, 2.0 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV are the top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to sixth places, respectively.