Leena Jumani Is Back As Antagonist In Apnapan; Actress Talks About Her Return To TV

Leena Jumani, who became a popular name with her role of Tanu in Kumkum Bhagya, is seen playing the negative role in Cezanne Khan and Rajshree Thakur's Apnapan- Badalate Rishton Ka Bandhan. Recently, the actress spoke about quitting Kumkum Bhagya and returning to TV.

Leena had quit Kumkum Bhagya as she didn't want to grow old. She was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Working in TV can be extremely time-consuming. You have to devote a lot of time -sometimes an entire week without a break to a TV show. While it is creatively satisfying, TV soaps can also take a toll on one's health. So, I make sure that I take a proper break before starting a new show. It helps me to switch off from the previous character before I get into the skin of a new character."