Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's rumoured romance has been brewing for some time now. The duo, who has been hitting the headlines daily, were recently spotted together at a New York Fashion Week party. According to various media reports, Gigi and Leonardo were seemingly involved in an intimate conversation.
Leonardo Dicaprio And Gigi Hadid Spotted Getting Cosy At The New York Fashion Week Party; Reports
The Daily Mail was also successful in obtaining pictures of the pair where they were seen getting cosy at an afterparty, hosted at Casa Cipriani. In the pics, the actor and the supermodel sat at a close distance from each another and the former was also seen reaching for Hadid's hand.
It must be noted that prior to the photos of the duo coming up, there were many reports doing the rounds of media about the two hanging out together and getting to know each other. Leonardo's new rumoured romance with Gigi comes in the wake of his recent breakup from Camila Morrone after seeing each other for four years. Gigi, on the other hand, split from former One Direction member, Zayn Malik last year. Gigi and Malik share a daughter, Khai whom they welcomed in 2020.
Meanwhile, a source close to Page Six has informed that Gigi and Leonardo, who have known each other previously as well after hanging out in common circles, are taking things slowly at the moment. Another source told People magazine that DiCaprio now wants to be with someone who has the same idea of good causes and political views as he does. However, the actor, who has been known to keep his relationships extremely private, isn't expected to make any statements about the ongoing rumours regarding his love life.
