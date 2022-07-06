Lock Upp fame Payal Rohatgi is all set to tie the knot with Sangram Singh on July 9 in Agra. Ahead of her big day, the actress’ Mehendi ceremony pics are doing rounds on the internet.
Lock Upp Fame Payal Rohatgi Looks Resplendent In Pink Bandhani Suit At Her Mehndi Ceremony; SEE PICS
It must be noted that Payal kick-started her pre-wedding festivities by hosting a Mehendi function at her residence on Wednesday. In the pictures, we see Rohatgi flashing a big smile for the cameras whilst wearing a bright pink and orange bandhani salwar suit. The actress looks resplendent as she flaunted her henna-decorated hands and feet.
For the unversed, Payal and Sangram have been together for more than 12 years and they got engaged in 2014. The couple went public with their wedding news in the month of May this year.
Sangram spoke about their wedding plans in an interview with ETimes TV and said, “We were planning to host our wedding in Rajasthan or Payal’s hometown, Ahmedabad. However, we have locked Agra as the venue. It’s convenient for everyone, including my family in my hometown, Rohtak (Haryana). They will take around four hours to reach the destination.”
Payal and Sangram have opted for an intimate wedding. However, the couple will be hosting a reception party on July 14, in Delhi for their industry friends. Recently, it was also reported that Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut might also grace the duo’s wedding.
Payal was the first runner-up of the show while comedian Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner with more than 18 lakh votes. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, Lock Upp also featured Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Ali Merchant, Zeeshan Khan, Mandana Karimi, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Babita Phogat, Swami Chakrapani, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddhartha Sharma, Prince Narula, and Chetan Hansraj as the contestants of the reality show.
- Lock Upp Fame Saisha Shinde Opens Up About Facing Discrimination, Says She Was Denied From Donating Blood
- Anjali Arora Talks About Bigg Boss OTT & Her Friendship With Munawar; Clarifies She Is Not Engaged To BF Akash
- Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Jokes About Justin Bieber’s Facial Paralysis, Gets Trolled By Netizens
- Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Backs Out Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?
- Exclusive! Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh To Face Trouble In Their Marital Life? Predicts Psychic Reader
- Sangram Singh’s Family Wanted Him To Get Married To A Village Girl; Payal Rohatgi Talks About Sangram’s Mom
- Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui-Nazila Sitaishi Relationship: Psychic Reader Shares Prediction On Their Love Affair
- Munawar Faruqui Pens Poem For His GF Nazila Sitaishi; Munaz Fans React To His Words
- Payal Rohatgi Mocks Kangana Ranaut For Dhaakad’s Failure At Box Office; Says 'Karma Is A B***H'
- Payal Rohatgi To Tie The Knot With Boyfriend Sangram Singh On July 21 In A Simple Wedding
- Anjali Arora On Her BF's Reaction To Her Bond With Munawar Faruqui In Lock Upp: He Got A Little Jealous
- Payal Rohatgi Slams Kangana Ranaut; Says Munawar Faruqui Was 'Made The Winner' Of Lock Upp