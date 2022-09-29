Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash

While Tejasswi Prakash looked gorgeous in a beige sequinned pre-pleated saree and an embellished sweetheart neckline blouse, Karan Kundrra looked dapper in a blue printed sherwani. The duo won awards at the event and were seen happily posing for shutterbugs.

Hina Khan

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Hina Khan looked stunning in a white ensemble. The actress also bagged an award at the event.

Jasmin Bhasin

Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin looked pretty in red dress. The actress apparently won 'Most Stylish Icon' Award at the event.

Other Celebs At Event

Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Shivangi Joshi, Maniesh Paul, Rahul Vaidya and Shantanu Maheshwari were a few other television celebrities who graced the event in style.