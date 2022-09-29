The sixth edition of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022 was held yesterday (September 28) at JW Marriott in Mumbai. It was a starry night as several celebrities from Bollywood and television industry graced the awards ceremony. Salman Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Vidya Balan and other celebrities from Bollywood attended the event. Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Jasmin Bhasin, Hina Khan are some of celebrities from Television industry who walked the red carpet in style. Take a look at a few pictures and also check out who bagged awards.
Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash
While Tejasswi Prakash looked gorgeous in a beige sequinned pre-pleated saree and an embellished sweetheart neckline blouse, Karan Kundrra looked dapper in a blue printed sherwani. The duo won awards at the event and were seen happily posing for shutterbugs.
Hina Khan
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Hina Khan looked stunning in a white ensemble. The actress also bagged an award at the event.
Jasmin Bhasin
Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin looked pretty in red dress. The actress apparently won 'Most Stylish Icon' Award at the event.
Bigg Boss: Shweta Tiwari, Shilpa Shinde To Rubina Dilaik & Tejasswi Prakash- TV Bahus Who Won Salman's Show
Other Celebs At Event
Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Shivangi Joshi, Maniesh Paul, Rahul Vaidya and Shantanu Maheshwari were a few other television celebrities who graced the event in style.
