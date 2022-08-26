Mahhi Vij recently took to her social media account to reveal that her Goa flight faced a technical glitch and the engine caught fire. The actress even shared a picture with her daughter Tara on her Instagram handle whilst talking about the scary experience in her post.

Mahhi wrote in her caption, "Life is unpredictable. Just a few seconds before take off..there was smoke near the engine...For the first time I just kept looking at my daughter and I was numb. My mum was holding Tara's hand and all she kept doing is pray. Special thanks to the pilot and indigo for keeping us safe. Blessings work...Tara is blessed thank you to each one of you." Check out the post here:

It must be noted that the actress regularly shares posts about her daughter Tara. She recently revealed that her young one has always displayed an independent streak from the start.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mahhi had said in a video earlier this year that Tara began eating on her own and she never trained her for the washroom either. Mahhi added that her daughter would simply start walking into the washroom whenever she had to go.

The actress further shared, "I do not want to give her everything gift-wrapped and hand-delivered. It is obvious for every parent to feel that their child deserves the moon. There is nothing wrong with that as long as the child values it and makes attempts to achieve it." For the uninitiated, Mahhi got married to actor Jay Bhanushali in 2011. The couple welcomed Tara in 2019 through IVF.