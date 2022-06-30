Recently, the actress frantically revealed the entire incident and said that she had hired the cook on friend's recommendation, and it had been just three days! She added that her nanny had spotted him stealing and alerted them.

Mahhi Vij recently tweeted about getting threatening abuses and messages from their temporary cook. In the tweets, she tagged Mumbai Police and mentioned that she is at Police Station as she is scared for her and her daughter's lives as the cook told her that he will kill her with 'khanjar'. She had mentioned in her tweet that she has a video with her in which he is threatening to kill her. However, now the tweets are deleted.

Mahhi was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "It had just been three days and we were alerted that he's stealing. I had waited to inform Jay. When Jay came, he wanted to settle the bill but the cook demanded to be paid for the entire month. When Jay tried to reason out, he said '200 biharis laake khada kar dunga'. He got drunk and started hurling abuses at us. We went to the cops. I don't care if anything happens to me, but I was scared for my daughter."

She was scared for her family's protection, as he will be out on bail! She added, "When we went to the police station, he kept calling me. I have all the recordings. Seeing whatever is happening everywhere, it is very scary. What if he stabs me? If something happens to me, people will protest later. What's the point then? I am scared for my family's safety. I heard he will be out on bail. What if he actually gets men after coming out of the jail and targets us?"

On how they came in contact with the temporary cook, the actress said that their friend had recommended him and he pleaded to get hired for their family's sake. She added that he initially asked for payment that was out of their budget, but later agreed to what they wanted to pay. She said that he told them that he has family and kids.