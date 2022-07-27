Mahika Sharma, who has been part along with late actor Deepesh Bhan in FIR, is saddened by his demise. It must be noted that Deepesh's untimely demise a few days ago came as a shock to the entire industry.
Mahika Sharma Skips Celebrating Her Birthday This Year; Says She Was In No Mood After Deepesh Bhan's Demise
Mahika, who celebrated her birthday on July 26, decided to keep it low-key as she was not in a celebratory mood this year. In an interview with ETimes TV, the actress revealed that she is upset with Deepesh bhai's news and finds it really hard to accept. She said that actors spend months with each other on sets and bond like a family, so this kind of loss feels personal. Mahika further stated that her heart goes out to Bhan’s wife and son.
She then went on to add, "I'm also planning to talk to Cine And TV Artistes' Association regarding helping families of such young actors who pass away. We all actors can donate our one day income to the association and it can be used for this purpose."
On the work front, the actress said that she was approached for Bigg Boss, but she is not interested in doing any reality show as of now. Mahika revealed that she is looking for an interesting role in a fiction show.
She concluded by saying, “I want to do some good work now. I want to be part of TV show that can boost my career. I was having many offers but as due to pay cut since past two years i haven't taken up anything. I have earned sufficient so far so i didn't feel the need to take up any show in that duration."
