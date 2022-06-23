When asked about her future plans, the actress told ETimes TV that she has done all- TV, films, reality shows and now she is doing web series and ticking her bucket list. She added that she wants to do south films. However, the actress is not open to doing bold scenes in any projects.

Mahira Sharma, who was seen in Kundali Bhagya, has been super busy post her Bigg Boss 13 stint. The actress has been doing back-to-back work and is appreciated by her fans for her dedication while juggling between shoots of three different projects.

Regarding her plans, she said, "I have done TV, films, reality shows, and now I am doing a web series. Basically, I've been doing everything that has been on my bucket list but doing south films is something I am looking forward to doing and tick it off from my bucket list."

When asked if she is open to doing bold scenes in future, she said she prefers to take up projects that do not require bold scenes.

She said, "I'm against doing bold scenes because I think if I am doing some work I should be able to watch it comfortably with my family. Also, I myself am not comfortable doing bold scenes therefore I prefer taking up projects that do not require bold scenes from my character."

Mahira revealed that she likes watching Lost in Space. She said that she has watched it several times and can still watch it anytime. She concluded by saying that she would have loved to be a part of the show and if in future, if any such web series is made, she would definitely want to be a part of it.