Man Who Threatened To Kill Manu Punjabi Like Rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, Arrested

Manu tweeted, "I feel blessed and thankful to @Tomarhricha Add SP RamSingh ji Comm Anand shrivtastav ji @jaipur_police to provide me security & find out the culprit. I got email, claiming to be from gang of #SidhuMooseWala murderers demanding 10Lakh or else they would kill me. Last week was stressful." (sic)

Recently, Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi took to social media to thank Jaipur Police for arresting a man who tried to extort money and threatened to kill him like Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. As per his tweet, Jaipur Police provided him security and found the culprit. Apparently, he got a mail from a man, who claimed that he was from Sidhu Moose Wala gang and demanded Rs 10 Lakh or else he would kill him.

As per the Times Of India report, the accused is from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor from where he had send an email, claiming to be a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Richa Tomar was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It was a pamphlet like attachment in which it was written that the one who has sent the email is an active member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and wanted a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from Manu. After receiving the email four days ago, Punjabi approached us and we initiated investigation."

Advertisement Advertisement

She revealed that the technical surveillance team of Jaipur (West) first traced the IP address from where the email was sent and then the mobile phone attached to the email was found.

Chitrakoot SHO Ram Kishan Vishnoi said, "Without wasting time we sent a team to Bijnor and arrested the accused identified as Kulveer Singh Chauhan alias Tony (31). He is a drug addict and in the threat mail he had not even sent any bank account details to send the money. He was produced in a court from where we have taken him in one-day police custody."