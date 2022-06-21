Actress Mandana Karimi was recently trolled by netizens for her Instagram video, in which she was seen twerking in a burqa at a store in Istanbul. Her video went viral on social media, and several netizens criticised her for 'disrespecting' and 'mocking' the hijab.
Mandana Karimi On Being Trolled For Twerking In Burqa; Says ‘Damn People Are Crazy’
For the unversed, Mandana Karimi has deleted the video. In the video, she was seen in a black burqa twerking to the song 'Shakaboom' at a store. She had captioned the post as, "I wish shooting with hijab was as easy as this BTS...NO HATES just bunch of people making a film."
After facing backlash for her video, Mandana Karimi finally reacted to the hate comments by sharing a picture of herself in her Instagram stories. She wrote, "And of course reading comments on my burka reel. DAMN people are crazy, this is a crazy world. I'm done, I wanna be a unicorn." (sic)
Looks like Mandana Karimi has gotten used to such hate from a certain section of people. Earlier, she posted her topless photos on her Instagram handle. When she was in Lock Upp, Mandana had revealed that she was in a relationship with a director. She was pregnant and had to abort her child.
Talking about the model-actress, Mandana Karimi was also seen in Bigg Boss 9 as a contestant. On the other hand, she has also acted in movies such as Roy, Bhaag Johnny, Main Aur Charles, Kya Kool Hain Hum 3, Thar and so on.
- Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi On Kissing Saisha Shinde; Says ‘I Felt Really Sweet And Soft’
- Mandana Karimi Reacts To Reports Naming Anurag Kashyap As Director Who Cheated On Her
- Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi Evicted From Kangana Ranaut’s Show
- Teejay Sidhu Shocked & Disappointed With Mandana Karimi's Attempts To Character Assassinate Karanvir
- A Fight Exploded In Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp' When Payal Rohatgi Called Shivam Sharma 'Namak Haraam'
- Gautam Gupta Calls Mandana Karimi's Cheating Allegations On His Brother Rubbish; Says She's Stupid
- Karan Kundrra Talks About Doing Dance Deewane Juniors & His GF Tejasswi's Reaction; Says THIS About Mandana
- Mandana Karimi Reveals She Had An Abortion, Speaks About Her Relation With An Ace Director On Lock Upp
- Lock Upp: Ali Merchant And Mandana Karimi Fight Over Food In Kangana Ranaut’s Show
- Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra Lashes Out At Mandana Karimi For Playing The 'Woman Card,' Says 'This Is 2022 Madam'
- Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Mandana Karimi As She Tries To Accuse Ali Merchant Of Masturbating In Bathroom
- Azma Fallah And Mandana Karimi Enter Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp As The First Wild Card Entries!