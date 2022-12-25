Bigg Boss 16’s Manya Singh SHOCKS Everyone In Attention Grabbing Avatar, Netizens Label Her As Urfi Javed 2.0

The model, who was dressed in a skimpy top and tight shorts, walked with swag towards her car whilst being covered in white powder on one side of her body. She even divided the color of her clothes into black and white to look like two different people. When the paparazzi quizzed her about her new 'look,’ Manya said that she is trying to make a statement.

However, she didn’t divulge any more details about her intentions behind the look. Meanwhile, netizens were quick to troll the Bigg Boss contestant by calling her Urfi Javed 2.0. Since Manya was seen doing a stunt on social media, they were quick to draw parallels between Manya’s act and what Urfi has been doing for a very long time in the comments section.

One user wrote, “Do you seriously want to do this and make a statement? I mean there is no other way?” Another person added, “New Career stream Started by Urfi.” A third user, “Urfi 2.0😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 but thodi daraawani,” while another one said, “Ah kal sabko urfi banana hai 😂😂😂” Check out the post below:

It must be noted that Manya has been very vocal about having faced colorism in the past. Her new avatar for the gram could have something to do with it as well.