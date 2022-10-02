Anaya Soni recently took to her social media account to announce that has suffered kidney failure and has been hospitalised. The actress, who has worked in many TV shows like Naamkaran, Ishq Mein Marajwaan and Mere Sai informed her fans that her condition is serious.

She penned a lengthy note in which she revealed that she will have to go on dialysis and will apply for a kidney transplant post the process. She also urged her fans and followers to pray for her.

Anaya wrote, “Doctors are telling that my kidney is failed and I have to go on dialysis... My creatinine have come to 15.76 and hemoglobin is 6.7 ...condition is serious.. I am getting hospitalize in holy spirit Andheri East hospital on Monday .. pray for me guys.”

She went on to add, “A life has not been a easy journey for me was trying to take it easy by enjoying the present moment but yea time aane wala tha pata tha mujhe (I knew such a time will come).. but this too shall pass .. soon have to go with my kidney transplant .. will apply for kidney post dialysis.”

As soon as the actress shared the post, many fans and industry friends such as Bhawna Barthwal took the comments section to wish her well and a quick recovery. Check out the post HERE

Meanwhile, Navbharat Times has reported that Ananya is in dire need of financial help and doesn't have money for kidney treatment. According to the report, the actress had requested financial assistance last year as well whilst having stated that she was surviving on one kidney since 2015. It must be noted that her father had donated one kidney when both her kidneys had failed. However, the report stated that even that has failed now.