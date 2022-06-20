Mika Singh Reveals Never-Heard-Before Anecdotes About His Deep Friendship With Best Friend Shaan!

Star Bharat's newest and most-awaited show is finally here and making headlines. Viewers are curious to know each and every detail about the show. In tonight's episode, we will witness the revelations by Mika Singh about him and Shaan's deep friendship throughout the years.

Superstar Singer Mika Singh shares an anecdote from the time when he first stepped into the industry and was completely new to it. He reminisces over the time when his older brother, Daler Paaji, was performing with Shaan. All he wanted at the time was to click a picture with the talented Shaan, and now they are the best of friends.