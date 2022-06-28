Mika Singh Reveals That His Ex-Girlfriend Slapped Him For Catching On Her With Other Girls

In a recent episode of Star Bharat’s Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti, Mika Singh recalled being slapped by his ex-girlfriend after she caught him cheating on her with other girls. The singer, who has embarked on the journey to find his bride on the reality show, admitted to the fact that he used to a be a flirt back in the day.

Mika narrated the incident and said, "She was very beautiful and I was smitten. So much that I promised her house, even thought of kids’ names – Sunny, Bunny. I was crazy about her. Back then, I was a flirt; and would speak to other girls on phone and used to hide it from her by saving these girls’ numbers as 'Rakesh’ and 'Rajesh.’"

The singer further shared that one day his girlfriend came to his home when 'Rakesh' kept on calling continuously. He added, "She sternly asked me to take the call, and as soon as I picked it up, she gave me a tight slap. For the first time, I got slapped and I then understood what a girlfriend really means. She also threatened me that this is just the beginning. I became very loyal after that and would be scared of her. I was scared that if she could slap me in private, she can also do it publicly."

After Mika shared the story, the contestants on the show labelled the said girl as 'over-possessive.’ However, the singer was quick to defend her by saying that her action was a reaction to the wrong he had done. Singh confessed that he made a mistake. He also said that he believes that a man is always at fault. Mika added that because of these incidents, he realised the importance of love and post that, they really had a good time as lovers.