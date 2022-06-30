Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian television that the audience waits for every year. Each season of the Salman Khan-hosted show sees many famous TV celebrities entering the infamous glasshouse to try their luck at winning the series. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Mohammad Nazim shared that he refused the show’s offers earlier. The actor also revealed the reason behind why he didn't take up the lucrative offer.
Mohammad Nazim On Turning Down Bigg Boss Offer: Glad I Didn't Do It Because I Lost My Mother In That Period
Nazim told ETimes TV, "I am open for doing Bigg Boss because it is a very challenging show for which you have to prepare yourself to keep away from a lot of things such as your family, your friends, mobile, etc. Also, you have to be with all new people, so you need to be prepared for that as well. You have to go there with a real personality because I feel the show is all about being yourself and this is what interests me.”
The actor then went on to state that he was offered the show earlier as well but he has refused it multiple times. He said, "Yes, I've been offered the show before. The first time Bigg Boss was offered to me immediately after Saath Nibhaana Saathiya ended, but I couldn't do it that year because my sister's marriage was about to happen around same. I was again offered the show next year, but I couldn't do it.”
Nazim then revealed that when he was offered the show in 2019, he was doing the show Bahu Begam and he couldn't do the show that year as well. However, the actor is glad it didn't happen because he lost his mother that year. “And If I would have in the Bigg Boss house it would have always affected me that I didn’t get to spend the last days with my mother,” he added.
Nazim concluded by confessing that now feels like the right time for him to do the show. On the professional front, the actor recently wrapped up Tera Mera Saath Rahe, which was a sequel to his hit show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Over the years, Nazim has also been a part of many other shows such as Kundali Bhagya, Laal Ishq, Udaan, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, and Bahu Begum to name a few.
- Mohammad Nazim Pens An Emotional Adieu To His Character Saksham As Tera Mera Saath Rahe Goes Off Air
- Mohammad Nazim On Sidhu Moose Wala’s Death: He Was The Pride Of Punjab, His Death Severely Affected Everyone
- Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Prequel: Rupal Patel To Begin Shooting Soon; Here's When The Show Will Premiere
- Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Prequel Title Revealed! Giaa To Be Paired Opposite Mohammad Nazim? (Read Details)
- Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Prequel: Rupal Patel Denies Rumours Of Her Signing The Show
- Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Will Rupal Patel, Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Mohammad Exit The Show?
- Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Rupal Confirms Her Return; Says ‘There Can't Be SNS 2 Without Its Koki’
- Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Mohammad Nazim To Marry Girlfriend Shaiena Soon; Roka To Be Held Next Week!
- After The Kapil Sharma's Show, Salman Khan To Produce Yet Another TV Show Starring Sohail Khan
- Krrip Suri On Mohammad Nazim’s Comment: Don’t Forget Circle Of Life, It Comes Back One Day!
- Udaan: Mohammad Nazim Is Not Happy With Krrip Suri’s Comments; Hits Back At Krrip!
- Udaan: Krrip Suri Is Shocked As He Gets Replaced By Mohammad Nazim At The Last Moment!