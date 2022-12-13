Mohsin Khan To Play Lead Role In Balaji Telefilms’ New Show Based On Beauty And The Beast - Reports

Mohsin Khan, who has last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is all set to play the lead role in Balaji Telefilms’ new serial. Ekta Kapoor’s production house is coming up with a brand-new drama based on the fairy-tale story of Beauty And The Beast. The show is being developed for Colors TV and in all likelihood, will replace Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6.

According to a TellyChakkar report, the project will be on the lines of the classic fairy tale and this will be the first time that a story like this will be projected on television screens. A source close to the development told the portal that actor Mohsin Khan will be playing the lead in the show.

However, not much is known about his character as the makers have kept everything under wraps at the moment. Meanwhile, the casting of the show is currently under progress and who would be finalized as the female lead in the serial is still unknown. The report further claimed that the new show might go on air by next month and will replace Ekta’s supernatural show Naagin 6.

It must be noted that Mohsin gained massive popularity after playing the lead role of Karthik Goenka in Rajan Shahi's long-running drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, decided to quit the Star Plus show after a long tenure in 2021 as it took a generation leap. The actor has since been on a sabbatical from the small screen. In the meantime, he has appeared in a number of popular music videos that got him a lot of praises and appreciation from fans.