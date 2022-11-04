Mom-To-Be Debina Bonnerjee Gets Trolled For Recent Maternity Shoot; Netizens Claim ‘This Isn’t Our Culture’

It hasn't been long since Debina Bonnerjee made the headlines for her second pregnancy. The actress, who is married to Gurmeet Choudhary since 2011, became a proud mother to baby girl Liana in April this year. Later, Debina and Gurmeet took to social media in August and shared the news of their second pregnancy. Ever since then, the actress has been sharing beautiful glimpses of her maternity journey. Recently, the Ramayan actress took social media by storm as she shared BTS of her maternity shoot.

In the video, Debina was seen wearing a black tube top with white over shirt and paired it with thigh high stockings and high heels. The mom to be was seen flaunting her baby bump and had her make up game on point. She was sitting on a stool and was in style for the camera. Debina captioned the post as, "Capturing the miracles". As the post went viral on social media, several Instagram users took to the comment section and trolled the actress for maternity shoot saying "it isn't our culture". One of the Instagram users wrote, "Log apne indian culture ko bhulta jaa rha western culture humara copy krte or ye log ko dekh lo hadd h inhe body dikhana hi h kuch b ho". Another user commented, "Inn madam ney Sita jee ka roll kiya tha, Sharm nahi aai thoda to unka khyal dimag m rakha hota".

Take a look at Debina Bonnerjee's maternity shoot reel here:

To note, this isn't the first time, Debina has been trolled. Earlier, she was trolled when she announced her second pregnancy months after welcoming her first child. Addressing the trolls, Debina told Pinkvilla, "I feel it was unnecessary, but I feel as actors that is the world that we have chosen, of being exposed to the world. If I had not been a public figure, not a lot of people would have come to know about it, and not a lot of people would have dissected or bisected it and thought more than I have thought about it. So, I think it comes along with the love and adulation that we get so if I'm taking the 'Wow, this is nice' I have to take that also. I think over the years I have learned that".