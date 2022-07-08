As per Times Of India report, MCKJ will make way for Amitabh Bachchan's popular game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, which stars Vidhi Pandya and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles, has been hitting the headlines since a while now. The show was in the newa regarding leap. The latest report suggests that the show is all set to go off-air in August.

Vidhi confirmed that the show is going off-air and revealed that the last episode will be telecast on August 5. She said that they are expecting the shoot to wrap up by the end of this month.

The actress' last show Udaan ran for a long time compared to MCKJ. However, she feels grateful to be associated with the daily soap and said, "Udaan ran for three-and-a-half years. Back then, shows ran for long. However, now we are in times that when a show works, it stays, or else, we have seen several shows wrap up within three months. So, it's quite an achievement that we will complete six months before bidding adieu to the audience."

Vidhi reunited with Udaan co-actor Vijayendra Kumeria in this show. Regarding the same, she said that although they hate each other on-screen, they are completely opposite in real life. She added that their equation has matured over the years.

Vidhi concluded by saying, "It is really great to work with somebody you have worked with for three years and have been friends for six-seven years since. The only thing that changed between us is that we share a more mature equation today. We do not have to talk or greet every time or make any effort. We just understand each other and that's the best part."