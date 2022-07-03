The actress was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "A few years ago, this used to be the norm that if an actress played a mother then she would be offered only mommy roles. But, now if it is the story of a young girl's journey and it progresses, then the mother's part is woven well in the story. So, I have no problems playing a mom."

Vidhi Pandya, who is currently seen playing Soumya in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, revealed that she had no qualms playing mom on TV. The actress is glad that her character is etched differently in the show.

She agrees that Saumya did play bechari bahu initally, but added that her track will chnage and she will be shown as a strong woman.

She said, "There was a period when Saumya gets married and plays this bechari bahu. That was, in a way, to show the viewers how even today parents coax their daughters to compromise and become the bahu that a typical family may want. But moving on, my track will change and she will again turn into a strong woman as she was portrayed in the beginning. TV shows have this 'bechari bahu' type of characters because audiences like to watch them. But, that's slowly changing. We are all working hard to give something new to audiences."

About her personal life, Vidhi is happy to balance work and her personal life. She concluded by saying that they shoot for 24 days in a month, so she gets time for other projects and also to manage to be with her family.