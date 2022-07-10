Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Vijayendra Kumeria Reacts To His Show Going Off-Air In Six Months

The actor revealed that although he knew it was a finite series, he feels the longevity of the show depends on the consistency maintained in terms of the main concept. He feels that the show would have got good numbers if they had stuck to the original concept.

Of late, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye has been in the news. The show that stars Vidhi Pandya and Vijayendra Kumeria is all set to go off-air. Recently, Vidhi had confirmed the same. Now, Vijayendra, who plays Armaan, the anti-hero recently opened up about the decision of makers to wind up the show which is all set to complete six months.

The actor was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "It was a finite series and I was fully aware of the fact before I signed on the dotted line. I believe the longevity of a show also depends on the consistency maintained in terms of the main concept. The audience decides what they want to watch from the promo itself. The concept of this story was unique but like any other daily soap, certain changes were introduced to the storyline, plot and characters. I feel if we had stuck to the original concept instead of foraying into ultra-feminism, it would have translated into better numbers. Having said that, I don't get into the number game, as actors solely can't get ratings for a show. But creative decisions isn't my business."

Although the journey was short, Vijayendra is happy with his journey as he got positive feedback for his role. He said that he picked up the flawed and challenging character Armaan as it was the USP of the show. He added that he did his job to the best of his ability and with all fairness tried to nail every scene.

He concluded by saying, "I am happy with the love and response I received from the audience and that's what eventually matters to me. I loved making people fall in love with the bad boy and I learned this art in this show. Of course, I would have been happy if MCKJ had run longer, but then you have to accept the fate and move on."