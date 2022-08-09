Mouni Roy is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Bollywood film Brahmastra, in which she is playing the role of an antagonist. The actress is very busy with her work commitments; however, she always manages to take some time off to spend with her husband Suraj Nambiar.
Mouni Roy Wishes Husband Suraj Nambiar On His Birthday By Kissing Him (Pics Inside)
Recently, Mouni Roy shared a bunch of pictures with her husband Suraj Nambiar on Instagram and wished him on his birthday. She captioned the post as, "Happy birthday, the shining 🌟 of my life and the giver of best cuddles and kisses in the world..I can't wait to spend an eternity tog... My err'ything, the best part of me.. Am just the luckiest to have wished you into my reality @nambiar13."
In the above post, Suraj and Mouni are complementing each other in white outfit. They are looking uber cool and giving us all holiday vibes. Interestingly, Mouni and Suraj got cosy on the yacht and even shared a passionate lip lock.
Mouni Roy's special Instagram post for Suraj Nambiar is going viral, and fans can't stop gushing over their adorable moments. Their friends from the industry, Aashka Goradia, Jay Bhanushali, Lauren Gottlieb, Adaa Khan, Sophie Choudry, Akanksha Malhotra and others also wished Suraj on his birthday.
Notably, Suraj Nambiar also commented on Mouni's post and wrote, "My wifey bestest! ❤️." Let us tell you, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in January as per Bengali and Malayali customs after dating each other for many years. They indeed give major couple goals to their fans.
Talking about her upcoming film Brahmastra also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is slated to release on September 9, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
- Mouni Roy, Mohit Raina, Karishma Tanna And Other TV Celebs Who Got Married In The First Half Of 2022
- DID L’il Masters Season 5 Finale: Nobojit Emerges As The Winner, Takes Home The Coveted Trophy
- Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor Wearing Shoes In A Temple Scene? Ayan Mukerji Issues Clarification
- DID L’il Masters: Sonali, Mouni And Remo Dance With BMC Workers To The Song Zingaat
- Brahmastra Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Astraverse Is A Feast For The Eyes
- Alia Bhatt Reveals She Hasn't Slept For A Week Ahead Of Brahmastra Trailer Release; 'I Am So Nervous'
- Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Introduces Mouni Roy As Junoon; Calls Actress The Surprise Package In The Film
- DID L’il Masters Judge Mouni Roy Reveals Kathakali Is Her Favourite Dance Form For THIS Reason
- From Naagin To Scarlet Witch, Mouni Roy's Brahmastra Look Receives Mixed Reaction From Netizens
- Brahmastra's New Teaser Out: Glimpses Of Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna & Mouni Roy Have Us Thrilled
- Brahmastra Trailer: Pritam Shares An Update On Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film
- Mouni Roy & Ekta Kapoor Wish Smriti Irani On Her Birthday; Mouni Reveals Her Most Fav Story About KSBKBT Star