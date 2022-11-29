Move Over Uorfi Javed, Her Sister Asfi Javed Is A Stunner Too & These PICS Prove It
TV actress Uorfi Javed, who is currently seen as a participant in MTV's dating reality show Splitsvilla X4, often makes headlines for her unique and bold dressing sense.
She rose to fame after participating in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT last year. While Uorfi was the first contestant to get evicted, she has been grabbing eyeballs ever since then.
She made her acting debut in 2016 with Sony TV's Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and went on to feature in various TV shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Jiji Maa, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
While she's established herself as a known face, did you know that her sister Asfi Javed is a stunner too? Take a look at some of her stunning pictures here.
Fashion Enthusiast Asfi Javed
Just like her elder sister Uorfi, even Asfi is a fashion enthusiast. A blogger and social media influencer, she owns a following of over 150k on Instagram.
Difference between Uorfi & Asfi’s Fashion Choices
Well, poles-apart is the term. While Uorfi is famous for her bold outfits and fashion choices, Asfi's style is more relatable to other girls of the same age bracket. Don't you agree?
Asfi - The Social Media Influencer
Thanks to a great number of followers, Asfi's pictures and reels get decent views and likes on social media. Well, she's indeed gorgeous.
Asfi - The Girl-Next-Door
Asfi Javed, the sister of Urfi Javed, can look stunning in any clothing, whether denim, traditional attire, elegant gowns, or trendy co-ord sets, crop tops, and evening wear.
Beauty Personified
Her social media pictures prove that she's a stunner just like her sister and loves everything fashionable. On Instagram, she's seen posing confidently in different stylish outfits and setting major fashion goals.
