Move Over Uorfi Javed, Her Sister Asfi Javed Is A Stunner Too & These PICS Prove It

TV actress Uorfi Javed, who is currently seen as a participant in MTV's dating reality show Splitsvilla X4, often makes headlines for her unique and bold dressing sense.

She rose to fame after participating in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT last year. While Uorfi was the first contestant to get evicted, she has been grabbing eyeballs ever since then.

She made her acting debut in 2016 with Sony TV's Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and went on to feature in various TV shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Jiji Maa, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

While she's established herself as a known face, did you know that her sister Asfi Javed is a stunner too? Take a look at some of her stunning pictures here.