Mukesh Khanna Calls Girls Who Ask Boys For S*x Prostitutes; Netizens Bash The Shaktimaan Star

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna recently landed in trouble after making an objectionable remark about girls. The Shaktimaan star recently shared a video of himself explaining how on social media, a lot of accounts send lewd messages and one shouldn't fall prey especially naïve men. In the video, he generalised girls who ask boys for s*x by calling them 'prostitutes'.

Mukesh Khanna said, "Koi bhi ladki agar kisi ladke ko kahe 'I want to have s*x with you, wo ladki, ladki nahi hai, wo dhanda kar rahi hai. Kyunki is tarah ki nirlaj baatein koi sabhya samaj ki ladki kabhi nahi karegi (If any girl tells a boy that she wants to have s*x with him, then she is not a girl, she is actually running a sex racket. Because a decent girl of a civilized society will never say such things.)"

Well, his comment didn't go down well with several netizens as they bashed him mercilessly on social media. Have a look at some comments-

mondalamrapali 'Didn't know that desire and consent of women makes them a s*x worker.' wildchild_bigsmile 'Okay cool. Now make another video with 'sabhya samaaj ka ladka'.' Advertisement Advertisement adityakripalani 'Amazing logic. I understand though, that no girl might have said this to him. So it's great for him to remain in this delusion for life.' balaji_harihar 'No wonder Bheeshma always remained a bachelor.' nehadvd83 'True blue shit bollywood post! What a shithead this guy.' niharikalyradutt 'This is just a publicity gimmick for his new show, 'Shaktimaan and the Dhanda Girls'.'

Talking about Mukesh Khanna, the actor shot to fame with his performance in and as Shaktimaan. The star has also acted in several TV shows and Bollywood movies.

(Social media posts are unedited)