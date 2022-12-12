Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently got upset with the paparazzi on the red carpet at an award function. The actress heard a few photographers making unpleasant comments in the back and this put her off so she chose to address it rather than let it pass.
Taarak Mehta’s Munmun Dutta Lashes Out At Paparazzi For Passing Unpleasant Comments At Award Function; WATCH
In a video circulating on social media, we see Munmun calling out certain members of the paparazzi who make rude comments behind the camera, which later can be heard when their recorded videos surface on the internet.
She said in Hindi, "Aur yeh jo peeche se comments karte hain jo sunai deta hai baad mein inko videos mein woh comments karna band kare...jo behuda peeche se comments karte hain. Woh community aisi ho gayi aaj kal (And the ones who comment from the background, it can all be heard in the videos they post later...the community has become like this now)." Take a look!
For the unversed, many netizens supported the actress in the comments section. One person commented, “Kind of true its all audible in pap videos when paps curse be it with each other or comment or say something bad abt the celebrity they are gonna click.” Another one wrote, “She is 1000% correct.....these cameramen abuse celebrities and say bad words about the celebrities in the background....I have heard many times...they abuse celebrities.”
On the personal front, Munmun met with an accident last month in Germany. The actress posted a note on Instagram and informed her fans and followers about hurting her knee.
- Ranbir Kapoor Reveals If His Wife Alia Bhatt And He Will Be Fine With Their Baby Getting Papped
- Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal DID NOT DO Anything For Paparazzi During Their Wedding, Complains Viral Bhayani
- Vaani Kapoor On The Pap Culture: It Has Become Important To Be Prepared
- Sara Ali Khan Gets Upset After Being Pushed By Paparazzi; Refuses To Pose For The Cameras
- Rani Mukerji's Daughter Adira Dislikes Paparazzi; Says 'Yeh Bhaiya Log Bahot Ganda Hai'
- Virat Kohli Asks Paparazzi Not To Click Vamika's Pictures As He Travels To South Africa With Anushka Sharma
- Sara Ali Khan Clarifies To Paparazzi That Her Bodyguard Can Never Push Any Paparazzo, See Video
- Sara Ali Khan Wins Netizens' Heart As She Apologises To Paparazzi After Security Guard Pushes Photographer
- Soha Ali Khan Says Paparazzi Does Not Scare Inaaya Naumi Kemmu
- Vinay Sharma Makes His Mark As An Emerging Paparazzi And Celebrity Photographer
- Caught On Camera: Alia Bhatt Blushes As Ranbir Kapoor Protects Her From Paparazzi [New Pics From Jodhpur]
- Karanvir Bohra On Being Called 'Gareeb' By Paparazzi, Says He Wants To Sell All His Big Cars Now