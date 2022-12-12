Taarak Mehta’s Munmun Dutta Lashes Out At Paparazzi For Passing Unpleasant Comments At Award Function; WATCH

Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently got upset with the paparazzi on the red carpet at an award function. The actress heard a few photographers making unpleasant comments in the back and this put her off so she chose to address it rather than let it pass.

In a video circulating on social media, we see Munmun calling out certain members of the paparazzi who make rude comments behind the camera, which later can be heard when their recorded videos surface on the internet.

She said in Hindi, "Aur yeh jo peeche se comments karte hain jo sunai deta hai baad mein inko videos mein woh comments karna band kare...jo behuda peeche se comments karte hain. Woh community aisi ho gayi aaj kal (And the ones who comment from the background, it can all be heard in the videos they post later...the community has become like this now)." Take a look!

For the unversed, many netizens supported the actress in the comments section. One person commented, “Kind of true its all audible in pap videos when paps curse be it with each other or comment or say something bad abt the celebrity they are gonna click.” Another one wrote, “She is 1000% correct.....these cameramen abuse celebrities and say bad words about the celebrities in the background....I have heard many times...they abuse celebrities.”

On the personal front, Munmun met with an accident last month in Germany. The actress posted a note on Instagram and informed her fans and followers about hurting her knee.