Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Iqbal Khan Talks About His Character; Hopes Viewers Love His Role In The Show

Star Bharat is introducing fresh new shows that have interesting storyline. After the success of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, the channel has more shows in the pipeline and Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is one among them. The show stars Iqbal Khan, Rachana Mistry and Sneha Wagh in the lead roles. Recently, Iqbal spoke about his role and hoped that audience love his character in the show.

Talking about his role, Iqbal was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "The role comes very natural to me as I'm playing a character of my age which is very comfortable. Dev as a character is a very inspiring person in nature and I would like to adapt his qualities and be like him in my real life. He is someone who worships his work, treats women with utmost respect and believes in women empowerment. He also respects his values and believes in being a good human being and these qualities are very inspiring to me. I hope the viewers will love my character and adapt some good qualities from him."