Naagin 6 is one of the popular shows on television. The show took a leap, post which Amandeep Sidhu and Pratik Sehajpal entered the show. Tejasswi is seen playing dual role- Prarthana and Pratha.

The actress also spoke about being a part of the show, her co-stars Tejasswi and Pratik. She called Tejasswi hardworking and Pratik very sweet.

Amandeep is excited to be a part of the show. she told India-Forums that she was quite excited and thrilled when she got the confirmation of bagging the project. She added that it's a mega show on Indian television and it has been her privilege to be part of this wonderful show. The actress said that she always wanted to be a part of Balaji family and work under the super-talented Ekta Kapoor.