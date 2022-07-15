Naagin 6 Fame Mahekk Chahal Loses Rs 49000 In Online Fraud; Actress Files Complaint In Cyber Wing

Mahekk Chahal, who is currently seen in Naagin 6, recently became a victim of online payment fraud on July 12, 2022, in which she lost Rs 49000. Miffed by the shocking incident, she rushed to Bandra Police Station to file a complaint in the cyber wing of the police station. She filed an FIR against the accused.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Mahekk said that she had to cancel her Naagin 6 shoot due to the issue. While narrating the incident with the portal, the actress said that while checking the internet regarding a courier service to send a parcel to Gurugram, she got a number and called the concerned person. She further added that the person claimed that he is affiliated with a popular courier service company.

The Wanted actress said, "He said that he would assist me and asked me to visit a website and complete the registration by transferring 10 on the website. He asked me about my mode of payment, and I told him that I was using Google Pay. However, when I tried to make the payment via Google Pay, it didn't go through. That's when he shared a link for payment and asked me to punch in my UPI details. He then sent me an encrypted message and told me to forward it to a number within 20 seconds. After failing the first time, he sent me a similar message and again told me to forward it within 20 seconds, which I did." (sic)

After doing the process, Mahekk Chahal found out that money was deducted from her account and she got a transaction message on her phone. Later, she called up her bank and froze all her cards and accounts. While speaking about the police complaint, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant said, "The cyber wing of the police station acted on the case at once and was very helpful. They immediately filed an FIR and initiated the investigation. I am quite shaken by the incident. It's scary that people can be swindled online in less than five minutes. It's almost impossible to trace these imposters because they discard their SIM cards soon after committing fraud. It is done so smoothly that one does not even get time to verify anything."

Let us tell you, the cops are currently trying to trace the accused. Talking about Mahekk Chahal, the actress' ongoing show Naagin 6 stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia and others in key roles.