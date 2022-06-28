Naagin 6: Simba Nagpal Talks About Playing Double Role; Says He Was Extremely Excited To Play Dark Character

Recently, Simba spoke about playing double/negative role and said that he was extremely excited when he got this opportunity. He also spoke about fans' reactions.

Naagin 6 is in the news since its inception. Earlier, there were reports that Simba Nagpal would be playing double role in the show. However, when the show started Simba was seen in the single role- Rishabh. Now, the actor is seen in double role and a grey shade- Shakti. The actor has indeed raised the bar with his performance.

Talking about double role, Simba was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I have always wanted to play a dark character. I've been waiting for an opportunity like this to come by. I was always looking to play a dark character, and I finally got to live out a role like this."

He added, "But when I finally did get this role, I was a little overwhelmed about how to go about it- where to start- how to start; because I've been inspired by so many great dark characters. I had so much that I wanted to do- all built up in my subconscious over time. So, I was extremely excited when I had the opportunity to play this dark character."

Fans have been loving the actor's performance in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show. Regarding the same, he said that he is grateful to his well-wishers, and is happy that they liked his performance. He added that he appreciates that his fans write in detail about how they liked his performance and wisely critique his work.