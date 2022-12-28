Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash’s Khatron Ke Khiladi Co-Contestant Confirms Entry In The Hit Show

Naagin 6 Update: Featuring Tejasswi Prakash in the titular role, Colors TV's supernatural drama is currently among the most loved TV shows.

The sixth season of Ekta Kapoor's hit Naagin franchise premiered in February this year and has been winning hearts since then. Also featuring Simmba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal, and Amandeep Sidhu among others in key roles, Naagin 6 has been performing well on the TRP charts and turned out to be a hit season.

After the successful run of almost a year, the much-loved series is finally bidding adieu to viewers soon. However, before its finale, the makers have many surprises planned for the fans.

In the upcoming episodes, Tejasswi's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 co-contestant will be seen entering Naagin 6 and will play a pivotal role. Well, we're talking about Adaa Khan who is best known for playing the role of Shesha in the Naagin series. Yes, you read that right!

Advertisement