Tejasswi Prakash To Mouni Roy; A Look At Fees Charged By Naagin’s Lead Actresses In Each Season

Colors TV's popular fantasy series Naagin, produced by Ekta Kapoor, premiered in 2015 and featured Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan in the lead roles. The show turned out to be a huge success and several hit seasons of the supernatural drama have aired till now.

Currently, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 is getting love from fans. The sixth season of Naagin premiered in February this year and has been faring well on the TRP charts.

Besides Tejasswi, the show also featured Simmba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal, and Mahek Chahal among others in pivotal roles.

After a successful run of almost a year, Naagin 6 is going to bid adieu to the viewers soon. As the current season is ending soon, let's look at the fees charged by the lead actresses of Naagin in each season.