Naagin 6 To Get An Extension; Tejasswi Prakash’s Show To End In December: Report

Good news for Tejasswi Prakash fans! Her ongoing show Naagin 6 will reportedly get an extension. Yes, you read that right! Sources close to the development informed ETimes TV that the show will now end in December 2022.
For the unversed, the makers had planned to conclude the show in October, but now, after seeing its roaring TRP ratings, the makers have decided to extend the show. The source informed the portal that Naagin 6 is going to take a 20-year leap, and the story will move forward in a new direction. The shoot will be wrapped up in November 2022.
Interestingly, the high TRP ratings are the reason behind the show's extension. It has to be noted that Tejasswi Prakash will also be a part of Naagin 6 even after the generation leap of 20 years. The makers are yet to make an official announcement about the leap.
For the unversed, Naagin 6 was launched in February 2022 after the end of Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi Prakash is paired opposite Simba Nagpal. Their pair is being loved by all. Teja's performance as Pratha has also won many hearts. She is indeed proving her acting skills by playing the role of a shape-shifting naagin.
Naagin 6 also stars Mahekk Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, Gayathiri Iyer, Abhishek Verma, Sneha Raikar, Abeer Singh Godhwani and others in key roles. The show is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and airs on Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV.
