Naagin 7: After Priyanka Choudhary, Makers Considering THIS Bigg Boss 16 Contestant For The Show? Deets Inside

Colors TV's Naagin 6, featuring Tejasswi Prakash in the titular role, premiered in February this year and has been winning hearts since then.

Also starring Simmba Nagpal, Mahekk Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia, and Pratik Sehajpal among others in key roles, the supernatural drama is ending very soon after a successful run of almost a year.

While the loyal fans of Tejasswi Prakash and Naagin franchise aren't happy with the show's ending, Filmibeat had exclusively revealed that the makers are already planning to return with Naagin 7 and they are considering popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam to play new naagins.

While an official announcement is still awaited, the latest buzz suggests that Priyanka's Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan has also joined the race. Yes, you read that right!