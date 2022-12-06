EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Archana Gautam Approached For Naagin 7? Deets Inside

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin has always been among the most loved supernatural dramas on TV. The series premiered in 2015 with Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan playing the shape-shifting serpents in the show alongside Arjun Bijlani.

Back then, Naagin became the top-rated show as viewers loved the interesting storyline and performances. Ever since then, the makers have been coming up with a new season featuring new naagins almost every year.

Naagin 6 premiered on Colors TV in February this year and has been continuously fetching good numbers. Featuring Tejasswi Prakash in the titular role, the show is set to go off-air in the coming months and its loyal viewers are surely going to miss it. However, here comes a piece of good news for them.

As per our close sources, Naagin is likely to return with a new season soon and the makers already have two popular names in mind for the characters of new naagins.

Revealing the names, the source close to the show revealed that the team is planning to approach popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam to play the lead roles in Naagin 7. Yes, you read that right!

Currently, Priyanka and Archana are entertaining fans with their stints in the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan and are counted among the strongest contenders for the winner's trophy.

Earlier this year too, producer Ekta Kapoor approached Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin 6 during her stay inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. At the finale, the makers made a grand announcement and introduced her as the new naagin. Right after winning the reality show, she started shooting for Naagin and has been winning hearts.

While this development will surely make Priyanka and Archana's fans happy, we would like to emphasize that nothing is yet confirmed. However, if things work out, we're pretty sure that both of them will surely do justice to the supernatural show.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 16, it is likely to end in January as the makers are yet to reveal any plans for an extension.

Keep watching this space for more updates!