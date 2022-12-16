Tejasswi Prakash To Pratik Sehajpal: 6 Bigg Boss Contestants Who Featured In Naagin Franchise & Won Hearts
Colors TV's Naagin 6, produced by Ekta Kapoor, has been winning hearts ever since its premiere in February this year. However, the popular supernatural drama is coming to end very soon.
Tejasswi Prakash is playing the lead role in it and fans have been loving her naagin avatar in the show. For the unversed, the makers had signed her as the face of Naagin 6 when she was locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.
However, she isn't the only Bigg Boss contestant who featured in the much-loved Naagin franchise. From Hina Khan to Pratik Sehajpal, let's look at the list of popular Bigg Boss participants whose stints in several Naagin installments were loved by fans.
Tejasswi Prakash (Naagin 6)
Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash's popularity witnessed a huge rise after joining Naagin 6. She played the dual role of Pratha and Prarthana in the supernatural drama which has been fetching good numbers for the channel.
Pratik Sejahpal (Naagin 6)
He became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 15 and was Tejasswi Prakash's co-contestant. The controversial reality show's runner-up, Pratik made his debut in the fiction space with Naagin 6 and played the pivotal role of Rudra Raichand, Prarthana's love interest. His character recently came to an end.
Hina Khan (Naagin 5)
Bigg Boss 11 proved to be a turning point in TV star Hina Khan's career as she established herself as a fashion icon during the show. Later, in 2020, she launched the fifth season of Naagin alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra. Hina essayed the cameo role of Naageshwari: Sarvashreshth Aadi Naagin and made her presence felt. Fans were disappointed when she marked her exit.
Prince Narula (Naagin 3)
The winner of Bigg Boss 9, Prince Narula was a part of Naagin 3. The show featured Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, and Anita Hassanandani in the lead roles. Prince played the pivotal role of a highly-skilled sapera named Shahnawaz who wanted to marry the naagin Bela (Surbhi Jyoti) but was killed by her.
Aly Goni (Naagin 3)
Aly Goni was a prominent part of Naagin 3. He played the role of Vyom, a shape-shifting vulture and the son of Amrita (played by Geetanjali Mishra). Fans loved his style and performance. Later, he entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild-card contestant and was among the finalists.
Aashka Goradia (Naagin 2)
Aashka Goradia, best known for playing negative roles in various shows, participated in Bigg Boss 6 and was among the most popular contestants. She was the main antagonist in Naagin 2 and played the role of a shape-shifting honeybee named Avantika. She was one of the murderers of Shivanya (Mouni Roy).
Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Or Sumbul In Naagin 7?
As Naagin 6 is ending soon, the makers are planning to return with Naagin 7. As per the ongoing buzz, the team is considering Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Sumbul Touqeer Khan for the show. However, nothing is yet finalised.
