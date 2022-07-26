Ranveer Singh has been garnering a lot of headlines after he posed nude in a photo shoot for Paper magazine. Now, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Nakuul Mehta has shared his version of Ranveer's shoot as he edited the original picture by morphing his face on Ranveer's photos.
Nakuul Mehta Recreates Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot By Morphing His Face On The Bollywood Actor’s Photo
The actor shared the photo on Tuesday on his social media account and wrote, "Haters will say i borrowed @ranveersingh 's carpet." The recreated photoshoot garnered many responses from his fans and followers. Nakuul's wife Jankee also commented by writing, "Dunzo’ing your boxers right away. Put 'em on Now."
Many other industry friends such as Karanvir Bohra, Drashti Dhami, Alefia Kapadia, Ruslaan Mumtaz and Harleen Sethi dropped laughing emojis as well. In his photo, Nakuul even replaced the word 'Paper’ with 'Stone’, giving another reason to his fans and followers to enjoy a hearty laugh. Check out the post below:
It must be noted that Ranveer Singh has now landed himself in some legal trouble for the aforementioned photoshoot. An FIR was recently filed against the Bollywood actor under various Indian Penal Code Sections and provisions of the Information Technology Act. The application was submitted by an office-bearer of a Chembur-based NGO against Singh for "hurting sentiments of women" through his nude photographs on social media.
Besides Nakuul, many celebs have come out in support of Ranveer. It must also be noted that Nakuul and Ranveer took acting classes together during their struggling days and started their careers around the same time.
- Harshad Chopda, Fahmaan Khan To Karan Kundrra & Nakuul Mehta, Actors Who Won Hearts In First Half Of 2022
- Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod, Fahmaan-Sumbul, Tejasswi-Karan & Other Jodis Who Ruled First Half Of 2022
- International Iconic Awards 2022 Winners List: Shaheer Sheikh, Harshad-Pranali, Nakuul & Others Win BIG
- International Iconic Awards 2022: Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod, Shaheer Sheikh, Erica & Others Attend
- Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta And Disha Parmar’s Show To Go Off-Air Due To Backlash On Social Media?
- BALH 2: Disha Parmar On Playing Mother's Role & Husband Rahul's Reaction To Her & Nakuul's Romantic Scenes
- Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 LEAP Promo: RaYa's Daughter Is Just Like Daddy; Fans Confused About Priya's Pregnancy
- Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actor Nakuul Mehta Gets Discharged From The Hospital, Reveals Doctor
- Nakuul Mehta Hospitalised; Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actor Undergoes Surgery
- Nakuul Mehta Completes 10 Years In TV Industry; Talks About How Parenthood Changed His Approach Towards Work
- Nakuul Mehta Says He Hasn't Switched On TV For The Last 2 Years After His Son Was Born For THIS Reason
- Mother’s Day 2022: Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta And Other TV Celebs Post Sweet Wishes With Adorable Pics