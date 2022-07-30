Neha Kakkar’s Fan Gets Emotional After Meeting Her At The Airport, Singer Hugs Her

Popular singer Neha Kakkar, who was seen as a judge on Indian Idol, is often seen hitting headlines. The singer is quite emotional and was often seen teary-eyed after hearing sad stories of Indian Idol contestants. Her crying memes are viral on social media. This time, not the singer, but it is her fan, who is in the news, as the latter was seen crying inconsolably after meeting her. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram account in which Neha Kakkar was seen trying to calm her fan, who was seen in tears after seeing her favourite singer. The Indian Idol judged tried to console her by hugging her. The photographer captioned the video as, "#nehakakkar fan got emotional 😢 at the airport 🛫."